Photograph provided by Gayosso showing their salt and sand pods in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Gayosso/Editorial use only

While environmentally friendly funerary processes are still hard to come by, growing one's departed loved ones into trees could become the norm in the future.

David Morales, a researcher with the Chemistry Institute at Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM), told EFE that overpopulation and a growing shortage of plots, as well as the high amount of air and water pollutants released in burials and cremations will be a decisive factor toward eco-friendly ways of dispose of human remains.