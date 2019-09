A photograph dated Sept. 18, 2019, shows students at the Centro Educativo para Altas Capacidades (Cepac), which provides a nurturing environment free of bullying and labels for child geniuses in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A photograph dated Sept. 18, 2019, shows students at the Centro Educativo para Altas Capacidades (Cepac), which provides a nurturing environment free of bullying and labels for child geniuses in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The Centro Educativo para Altas Capacidades (Cepac), a special school in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara, provides a nurturing environment free of bullying and labels for child geniuses.

The Cepac provides children with high IQs a place where they can learn and develop their talents.