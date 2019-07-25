Photo provided on July 24, 2019, by Mexico's National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO), showing coral growing in Mexican ocean waters, which scientists are working to save. EFE-EPA/CONABIO/Editorial Use Only

Mexican scientists are working to save coral reefs by grafting "fragments of opportunity" onto them, as they call the pieces of coral detached by the tide and then, when reattached elsewhere, can create new coral colonies.

This system of marine cultivation is the central element of the project headed by research biologist Alma Paola Rodriguez Troncoso, with the University of Guadalajara, on coral reefs in Mexico's Pacific waters, reefs that are under great pressure due to pollution, extreme climate conditions and tourism.