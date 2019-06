Ivan Tagle, seen in an interview with EFE on June 24, 2019, is the president of Yaaj, an association that fights against therapies known as Efforts to Correct Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, which falsely claim to "cure" gay men and lesbians, bisexuals and transsexuals. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Andrade

Sexual-conversion therapies continue to be applied in Mexico despite their absolute inefficiency and the great danger they entail for individuals of the LGBT community, who end up feeling ill and suffering a dangerous loss of identity.

The therapies known as Efforts to Correct Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity include physical mistreatment, deprivation of freedom, economic restrictions and group sex under the pretext of "curing" gay men and lesbians, bisexuals and transsexuals.