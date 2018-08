Photo provided by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) showing triplet girls born in a rural hospital in the municipality of Ocozocoautla, Mexico, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IMSS

Photo provided by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) showing triplet girls born in a rural hospital in the municipality of Ocozocoautla, Mexico, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/IMSS

A Mexican woman gave birth to triplets after her sixth pregnancy at a hospital in the southern state of Chiapas, the state-run Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said in a statement Thursday.

According to the IMSS, the triplet girls, who weigh 2.1, 2.3 and 2.4 kilos (4.6, 5.1 and 5.3 lbs.), are "completely healthy" and will soon be able to join their three other sisters, two brothers and parents - Graciela Diaz, 28, and Javier Rodriguez, 26.