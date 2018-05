Relatives of missing people march to demand justice in Xalapa, Veracruz state, Mexico, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Ayala

Thousands of Mexican women marched on Mother's Day in this capital and other cities Thursday to demand justice in the cases of their missing children.

After gathering at Mexico City's Mother's Monument, the demonstrators made their way along the emblematic Paseo de la Reforma avenue to the capital's iconic Angel of Independence victory column.