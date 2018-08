A group of women in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, do relaxing activities on Aug. 8, 2018, in an empowerment course about defending their lives and liberty in this city on the US border where femicides have doubled over the past two years. EFE-EPA/Favia Lineli/File

In Ciudad Juarez a group of women sure of their rights are defending their lives and liberty in this city on the US border where femicides have doubled over the past two years.

"Last year more than 90 were killed," the coordinator general of the NGO Red Mesa de Mujeres of Ciudad Juarez, Imelda Marrufo, told EFE, adding that the "impunity" of these crimes, which in Mexico is around 98 percent, encourages attacks against women.