A Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman-themed action figure, bingo game and scapular are among the items being sold in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, where the notorious former capo maintains a devoted following despite being convicted last week in a drug-conspiracy trial in the United States.

Guzman's three-month trial in a New York court, which ended on Feb. 12 with his conviction on all 10 criminal counts, sparked renewed interest in the erstwhile Sinaloa cartel chief and narcoculture in general and revived the gratitude that many residents of the municipality of Badiraguato and of Culiacan, the state capital, still feel for El Chapo.