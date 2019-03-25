Thousands participate in a tequila tasting in the Plaza Liberación in Guadalajara, Mexico, March 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Mexicans broke the Guinness World Record for the largest tequila tasting in the world in the city where it was created.

Almost 1,500 people toasted in unison and sipped on the alcoholic drink in Guadalajara.