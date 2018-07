Photograph showing group of dancers participating in a traditional event in honor of James the Greater, in Tonala, Mexico, Jul 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Every July, hundreds of residents of the western Mexican town of Tonala recreate the mythical fight between the pre-Columbian Indians and Spanish conquistadors in a tradition that goes back 200 years.

Men of all ages turn out to reenact the battles fought during the historic war, clad in costumes representing the mighty Tastoanes, which means "high ruler" in the Nahuatl language.