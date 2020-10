A 27 October 2020 photo of a portion of a Day of the Dead altar that Norberta, a 75-year-old Mexican woman, set up in her home in Mexico City as a tribute to her deceased daughter. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Norberta stands on 27 October 2020 next to the altar she set up at her Mexico City home for her deceased daughter ahead of the Day of the Dead, which is celebrated annually on 02 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Norberta, 75, does not have much of an appetite for celebrations this year, although she has found the strength to build a Day of the Dead altar in honor of her deceased daughter.

Such tributes - festive occasions in which Mexicans welcome back the souls of their dearly departed to the world of the living with food, beverages and other offerings - commonly take place at cemeteries.