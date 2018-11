A woman votes on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Mexico City, in the referendum promoted by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for this Saturday and Sunday on a battery of questions that submit to public opinion fundamental rights like pensions, scholarships and healthcare. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Without yet being sworn-in as president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promoted a referendum for this Saturday and Sunday on a battery of questions that submit to public opinion fundamental rights like pensions, scholarships and healthcare.

Among the 10 projects being considered are infrastructure projects like the Maya Train in the southeastern part of the country, but also six social programs beneficial to seniors, students and the disabled.