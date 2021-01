Feminist collectives and victims protest today while demanding justice in cases of rape and disappearance of women in Mexico City, Mexico 25 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican civil society groups, activists and victims on Monday held a demonstration demanding justice in the cases of rape and disappearances of women in the country.

In front of the facilities of the Mexico City Attorney General's Office, protesters demanded justice for those who have suffered these crimes and still have not received a judicial response. EFE-EPA