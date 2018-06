Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray expresses to a press conference on June 19, 2018, his condemnation of the cruel and inhumane US policy of separating migrant children from their parents. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

The United States immigration policy of separating migrants' children from their parents violates human rights, Mexico's foreign secretary said Tuesday.

"I wish, on behalf of the government and people of Mexico, to express our most categorical and energetic condemnation of this cruel and inhumane policy," Luis Videgaray told a press conference in the capital.