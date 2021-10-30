A woman is painted as Catrina, one of the most characteristic symbols of Mexican culture, during a commemoration of the Day of the Dead, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Items are placed on an altar commemorating the 'Day of the Dead' in Bogota, Colombia, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

A child is painted as Catrina, one of the most characteristic symbols of Mexican culture, during a commemoration of the Day of the Dead, in Bogota, Colombia, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Mexico brought its Day of the Dead to Colombia on Friday with the installation of a colorful altar and audiovisual experience at the National Museum of Bogotá.

"For the Mexican people it is a very important tradition that dates back to pre-Hispanic times. Since then, our ancestors remember their relatives who passed away and placed food, flowers, bread [out] for them (…) There was the idea that they would return over these days to live with their relatives who were still alive,” Gloria Esperón, cultural attaché of the Embassy of Mexico, told Efe.