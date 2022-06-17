A person looks at the work 'Maddalena discinta', from the private collection of Leonardo Da Vinci and collaborator Marco D'Oggiono, on display at the Clock Tower Gallery in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

A person takes a photograph of Leonardo Da Vinci's study 'The Battle of Anghiari', a brown pen and ink drawing on brown tinted paper, on display at the Clock Tower Gallery in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The work 'Madonna with Child and Saint John' from the private collection of Giovan Pietro Rizzoli, is on display at the Clock Tower Gallery in Mexico City, Mexico, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

An exhibition in Mexico City shows the collective work and legacy of Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci through 11 oil paintings and two drawings.

"All these works are important, there is not one that was really captivating in particular over the others. To choose one we would have to go to the aspect of historicity and which ones are more associated with Leonardo himself," Nicola Barbatelli, the curator of the exhibition titled "Leonardo and His Followers" told EFE prior to the opening.