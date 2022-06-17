An exhibition in Mexico City shows the collective work and legacy of Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci through 11 oil paintings and two drawings.
"All these works are important, there is not one that was really captivating in particular over the others. To choose one we would have to go to the aspect of historicity and which ones are more associated with Leonardo himself," Nicola Barbatelli, the curator of the exhibition titled "Leonardo and His Followers" told EFE prior to the opening.