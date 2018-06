Photograph provided June 26 showing a view of the "Diego Rivera: Genio, figura y silueta" (Diego Rivera: Genius, Figure and Silhouette) exhibit at Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided June 26 showing a view of the "Diego Rivera: Genio, figura y silueta" (Diego Rivera: Genius, Figure and Silhouette) exhibit at Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided June 26 showing a view of the "Diego Rivera: Genio, figura y silueta" (Diego Rivera: Genius, Figure and Silhouette) exhibit at Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided June 26 showing a view of the "Diego Rivera: Genio, figura y silueta" (Diego Rivera: Genius, Figure and Silhouette) exhibit at Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided June 26 showing a view of the "Diego Rivera: Genio, figura y silueta" (Diego Rivera: Genius, Figure and Silhouette) exhibit at Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City, Mexico, Jun 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico City's Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera Museum is poised to open an exhibition on Thursday showcasing Rivera's genius through the everyday objects he used, as well as the clothing he wore.

"Diego Rivera: Genio, figura y silueta" (Diego Rivera: Genius, Figure and Silhouette), which not only showcases more than 80 pieces of clothing, but also an assortment of drawings and photographs, shines a light on the Mexican artist's provocative personality and socialist spirit.