A worker on Aug. 20, 2019, checks out a train of the Mexico City Metro, a company that in 2018 alone transported 1.6 billion passengers - but to keep the subway running like clockwork, the subway trains go into maintenance every 12,500 kilometers. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

General view of a workshop of the Mexico City Metro taken on Aug. 20, 2019, a company that in 2018 alone transported 1.6 billion passengers - but to keep the subway running like clockwork, the subway trains go into maintenance every 12,500 kilometers. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Instructions blasted over loudspeakers by the Collective Transport System (STC) - the Mexico City Metro - tell passengers not to get in the way of the doors closing when someone deliberately or accidentally keeps them open, even for a few seconds.

A single second lost alters the train's schedule because the Mexican capital's subway system is like a clock that allows no mistakes, and this Wednesday will have been keeping its trains running on time for 50 years.