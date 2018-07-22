Residents of the northern Mexico City borough of Azcapotzalco - one of the city's most impoverished areas - are now able to play the pre-Columbian ball game known as ollamaliztli, more than 500 years after its disappearance.

"It is very important because (this) is a very troublesome area and we are giving (residents) a life alternative," Juan, coordinator of the Xochikalli project, which has undertaken various rehabilitation programs aimed at recovering the area's cultural roots through an assortment of workshops and activities, told EFE.