People skate at at an eco-friendly rink installed at Mexico City's massive main square on 19 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A portion of Mexico City's massive main square is being used once again for a winter holiday skating park, although this year the rink features a surface that is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional refrigerated ice.

Known as "Ecologisssima," the 4,000-square-meter (43,000-square-foot) rink is the biggest ever installed by Swiss company Glice, which since 2012 has been a provider of a synthetic ice technology that provides massive savings in terms of water and electrical energy consumption.