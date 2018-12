Members of the caravan of Central American migrants demonstrate before the US Consulate in Tijuana on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, the day when the Mexican government estimated that some 1,100 of them could have crossed into the United States. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Zepeda

Some 1,100 migrants of the Central American caravan could have crossed into the United States, according to Mexican government estimates.

At a press conference, Mexico's Interior Secretariat (Segob) reported that, of the thousands of migrants who in recent weeks have entered the country as parts of different contingents, around 6,000 reached the border city of Tijuana and about 1,200 arrived at Mexicali in the state of Baja California.