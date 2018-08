Photograph provided Aug 13 showing machinery removing piles of sargassum from the shore in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Large amounts of sargassum seaweed have washed up on the shores of the tropical resort city of Cancun and almost all of Mexico's Riviera Maya over the past few weeks.

The waves of sargassum has forced visitors to consider traveling to other tourist destinations instead.