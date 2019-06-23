Photo taken June 22, 2019, showing members of the Church of the Light of the World, in Villahermosa, Mexico. Growing violence, widespread strong religiosity and ancestral and even supernatural beliefs are creating in Mexico a favorable environment for the proliferation of sectarian groups. EFE-EPA/ Jaime Avalos

Photo taken June 22, 2019, showing members of the Church of the Light of the World, in Villahermosa, Mexico. Growing violence, widespread strong religiosity and ancestral and even supernatural beliefs are creating in Mexico a favorable environment for the proliferation of sectarian groups. EFE-EPA/ Jaime Avalos

Growing violence, widespread strong religiosity and ancestral and even supernatural beliefs are creating in Mexico a favorable environment for the proliferation of sectarian groups.

"Mexico is one of the countries where many sects are flourishing. This culture of the mythic and the magical as a pillar (of belief) allows destructive groups to play around with beliefs," Veronica Mendoza, the vice president of the Support Network for Victims of Sects, which operates mainly in Spanish-speaking countries, told EFE in an interview.