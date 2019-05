Members of Mexico's Muslim community are seen on May 17, 2019, at the Islamic Educational Center on Mexico City's west side, where the faithful in the typical dress of Islamic countries speak in foreign tongues, and people greet each other with the words "Salaam-alaikum" (Peace be unto you, in Arabic). EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Members of Mexico's Muslim community are seen on May 17, 2019, at the Islamic Educational Center on Mexico City's west side, where the faithful in the typical dress of Islamic countries speak in foreign tongues, and people greet each other with the words "Salaam-alaikum" (Peace be unto you, in Arabic). EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Members of Mexico's Muslim community are seen on May 17, 2019, at the Islamic Educational Center on Mexico City's west side, where the faithful in the typical dress of Islamic countries speak in foreign tongues, and people greet each other with the words "Salaam-alaikum" (Peace be unto you, in Arabic). EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

As people approach a three-story building on Mexico City's west side, words are heard that come from other latitudes: men and women in the typical dress of Islamic countries speak in foreign tongues, people greet each other with the words "Salaam-alaikum" (Peace be unto you, in Arabic).

Anyone of any religion is welcome at the Muslim Community Educational Center, where they may take part in the different Islamic activities.