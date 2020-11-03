Mexico on Monday finished its three-day period of national mourning decreed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to honor during the Day of the Dead celebration the 91,985 people who have died so far from Covid-19 in this country, a celebration which this year was marked by unprecedented health restrictions.
The three days of mourning, during which government events were cancelled and Mexican flags flew at half-staff, concluded with a traditional ceremony presented by the Wixarika, an indigenous people living in western Mexico, at the National Palace.