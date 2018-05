Photograph provided by Mexico's tourism secretariat showing the chancellor and vice president of the Order of St. James' Way in Spain Alejandro Rubin Caballo outside the St. James church in Tlatelolco, Mexico City, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sectur

Mexico has opened its first religious tourism route of chapels and churches dedicated to St. James, the patron saint of Spain, the country's Tourism Secretariat said Sunday.

Among the cities included on the route is the city of Queretaro - the capital of the eponymous central Mexican state - as well as San Miguel Allende and Mexico City.