Guests attend the exhibition of "80 años... Presencia del exilio español en la arquitectura Mexicana" (80 years ... Presence of Spanish exile in Mexican architecture) inaugurated on Feb. 26, 2019, at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez

Guests attend the exhibition of "80 años... Presencia del exilio español en la arquitectura Mexicana" (80 years ... Presence of Spanish exile in Mexican architecture) inaugurated on Feb. 26, 2019, at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez

Guests attend the exhibition of "80 años... Presencia del exilio español en la arquitectura Mexicana" (80 years ... Presence of Spanish exile in Mexican architecture) inaugurated on Feb. 26, 2019, at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jose Mendez

Mexico is paying tribute to the architectural legacy of Spanish exiles who fled the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War and the Franco regime with an exhibition that opened this week at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

"Exile expelled many people from my country, also many architects," Spanish Ambassador to Mexico Juan Lopez-Doriga said at the opening on Tuesday of "80 años ... Presencia del exilio español en la arquitectura mexicana" (80 years ... Presence of Spanish Exiles in Mexican Architecture).