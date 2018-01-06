A photo dated Jan. 4, 2018, that shows discarded appliances in Mexico City. Mexico produces more than 358,000 tons of electronic waste annually, from digital devices to electrical appliances, the equivalent of 3.2 kilos (7 lbs.) of waste for every Mexican, according to estimates of the National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change (INECC). EPA-EFE/Alex Cruz

Mexico produces more than 358,000 tons of electronic waste annually, from digital devices to electrical appliances, the equivalent of 3.2 kilos (7 lbs.) of waste for every Mexican, according to estimates of the National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change (INECC).

In the Valley of Mexico Metropolitan Area alone, which includes the nation's capital, more than 13 million devices considered waste are generated annually: televisions, sound equipment, telephones, computers and electrical appliances