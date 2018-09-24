A view of the aftermath on Sept. 24, 2018, left by the overflowing of a river and reservoir in the town of Periban in the southwestern Mexican state of Michoacan as the result of powerful downpours. EFE-EPA/Luis Enrique Granados

Five people died and nine went missing - including several minors - in the overflowing of a river and reservoir in the town of Periban in the southwestern Mexican state of Michoacan as the result of powerful downpours, the state government said.

President Enrique Peña Nieto ordered the Interior Secretariat to immediately coordinate with the Michoacan state government what must be done to repair the aftermath of flooding from the Cutio River, while the army started Sunday night to care for all those affected.