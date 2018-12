Photo sent by the Mexican Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) today, showing sculptures and paintings of sacred art recovered in Mexico City, Mexico on Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PGR

Mexican authorities recovered two 18th-century sculptures that were stolen from a church 17 years ago, the Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The wooden figures of Santa Ana and San Joaquin were taken in 2001 from a house of worship in the central state of Puebla, the AG Office said in a statement.