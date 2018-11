Migrants rest in a shelter set up at a soccer stadium in Mexico City on Nov. 6, 2018, the day Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) reports that roughly 80 people who entered the country with the caravan of Central American migrants bound for the United States have gone missing. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) reported Tuesday that roughly 80 people who entered the country with the caravan of Central American migrants bound for the United States have gone missing.

"Two buses have disappeared, so we're taking precautionary measures to find these people and keep them safe," CNDH official Edgar Corzo told a press conference.