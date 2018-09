When Hugo Ruiz parades his husky figure around the lower house of the Mexican Congress with his white cane, one gets a notion of his plan for the upcoming legislature: to rid the disabled of stigmatization and paternalistic treatment.

"We can and must fight to rid ourselves of the stigma of (being regarded as) social dependents instead of socially useful," the leftist Morena party politician, who is the first blind person to win a seat in Congress, told EFE.