Photo from March 30, 2019 of the bee-protecting group Kanan Kaboob in Leona Vicario in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico EPA-EFE/ Alonso Cupul

Leydi Pech, a beekeeper in the Mexican state of Campeche, held out a handful of dead bees and said, "People are killing them by fumigating the air with toxic chemicals that are illegal in other countries."

"Here, they are still using genetically modified (GM) crops, especially soybeans," she said.