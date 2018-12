Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in his morning press conference on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, urges his predecessors to calm down after his administration submitted a budget that ends pensions for former heads of state. EFE-EPA/Presidency of Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged his predecessors to calm down after his administration submitted a budget that ends pensions for former heads of state.

"We're avoiding extravagant spending, there's been so much money squandered. No more on salaries, and though there are some who are annoyed, there will be no more pensions for ex-presidents," the president, known by his initials as AMLO, told his morning press conference.