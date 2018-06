Photograph provided June 28 showing Mexican chef Carlos Gaytan following an interview in his newest restaurant, HA', in the Mayan Riviera, Mexico, Jun 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ana Lopez

Photograph provided June 28 showing Mexican chef Carlos Gaytan as he prepares a sherbert in his newest restaurant, HA', in the Mayan Riviera, Mexico, Jun 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ana Lopez

The first-ever Mexican chef to be awarded a Michelin star has opened his latest restaurant, HA', offering a daring combination of the best homemade food and the luxury of fine cuisine in this resort area on the Gulf of Mexico.

"My menus are based on home-cooked meals," chef Carlos Gaytan told EFE. "A luxurious dinner does not have to be incompatible with the best of your mother's cooking, like my mom's green pozole, which is the best thing in the world."