The director of the Casa del Migrante migrant shelter, Father Javier Calvillo is interviewed by Efe on 23 February 2022 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. EFE/ Luis Torres

Honduran migrant Santiago Castellanos poses for a photo after speaking to Efe on 23 February 2022 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. EFE/Luis Torres

Migrants who reach this northern border city across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tell tales of both success and failure.

While some applicants for asylum in the United States suffer deprivations while trying to regularize their immigration status in Mexico and find work, others with visas have found dignified employment and a place to live with their families after a journey fraught with hardship and perils.