Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 (Miami). Pop singer Prince's altar is monochromatic and the chosen color could not be other than purple, a hallmark of Prince. EPA- EFE/Ana Mengotti

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018. Sen. John McCain's altar features an American flag, official photograph, political message and a camouflage warrior that alludes to the time he fought and was taken as prisoner in the Vietnam War. EPA-EFE/Ana Mengotti

Sen. John McCain and pop singer Prince are some of the late figures being honored this year at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead has taken root and thousands of people parade wearing skeleton costumes and skulls parade through the streets every Nov. 2. Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ana Mengotti

More than 10,000 people are expected to participate in the program that has made Fort Lauderdale one of the top US destinations for celebrating the Day of the Dead, even though it is not a city on the border with Mexico and does not have a large Mexican community.