Sen. John McCain and pop singer Prince are some of the late figures being honored this year at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead has taken root and thousands of people parade wearing skeleton costumes and skulls parade through the streets every Nov. 2.
More than 10,000 people are expected to participate in the program that has made Fort Lauderdale one of the top US destinations for celebrating the Day of the Dead, even though it is not a city on the border with Mexico and does not have a large Mexican community.