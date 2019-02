Former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (c-left), and his wife, Angelica Rivera (c-right), participate together with their children on Sep. 15, 2018, during the celebration of Mexican Independence in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Jorge Nunez / FILE

Soap opera star and former first lady Angelica Rivera said Friday that she made the "painful" decision to divorce Enrique Peña Nieto, who was president of Mexico from 2012 to 2018.

"I deeply regret this situation, which is so painful for me and our children. That is why I decided to get a divorce," the actress wrote on Facebook, without mentioning the status of the legal proceedings.