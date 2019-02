Mexico's female photojournalists showcase their work with the gallery "Un estudio propio. Mujeres en el arte" and "Desde Nosotras" on Feb 27, 2019 on the walls of Bosque de Chapultepec in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Mexico's female photojournalists showcase their work with the gallery "Un estudio propio. Mujeres en el arte" and "Desde Nosotras" on Feb 27, 2019 on the walls of Bosque de Chapultepec in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Two photo exhibits, "Un Estudio Propio. Mujeres en el Arte" (A Room of One's Own: Women in Art) and "Desde Nosotras" (From Us), opened this week as part of the Mexican capital's celebration of International Women's Day, observed March 8.

The exhibits at the Galeria Abierta de las Rejas de Chapultepec, an open-air gallery on Mexico City's Paseo de la Reforma, were organized in conjunction with the municipal government's Tiempo de Mujeres (Time of Women) Festival.