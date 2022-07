Artist and LGBT activist Terry Holliday speaks Thursday during the presentation of the Trans Memory Archive, in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Activist Brandy Basurto poses Thursday during an interview with EFE, in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Activist Emma Yesica Duvali poses Thursday during an interview with EFE, in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE/Isaac Esquivel

The first Trans Memory Archive, a virtual space of justice, memory and resistance that showcases the lives of four "social fighters," was unveiled Thursday in Mexico.

"The trans woman became a social fighter from the moment she dressed as she wanted because she transgressed the heteronorm, transgressed the fucking patriarchy, machismo and the norms established by religion," 61-year-old activist Emma Yesica Duvali, the project’s founder, told EFE.