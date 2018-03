Photograph provided Mar. 30, 2018 showing fish and seafood for sale at Nueva Viga fish market in Mexico City, Mexico, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Seafood consumption in Mexico goes up every year during Lent, when Catholics are expected to abstain from red meat, but buyers tend to stick to a relative handful of the roughly 500 edible domestic species.

Mexicans traditionally favor red snapper, grouper, comber, red porgy, shark, bream, tilapia and catfish, because they are not aware of the vast array of other choices available to them, marine biologist Isai Dominguez Guerrero told EFE.