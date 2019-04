President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrives for his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Culture Secretary Alejandra Frausto and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) take questions during the daily presidential press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The Mexican government unveiled a plan on Tuesday to renovate the Bosque de Chapultepec, Mexico City's largest public park, turning it into an enormous space for cultural activities.

"We're talking about 800 hectares (1,975 acres). It's going to be the biggest and most important cultural space in the world," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference.