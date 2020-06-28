Dozens of people from the LGBT community march this Saturday in Mexico City in an event complemented by a virtual march. EFE-EPA/Jorge Núñez

Pride organizers and Mexican celebrities came together online on Saturday for a streamed event to celebrate the LGBTQI movement's achievements by holding the annual march, this time virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organized and coordinated by the Incluye T (Includes You) Committee, the event with the hashtag #ElOrgulloPermanece (#PrideEndures) lasted the entire evening and stretched into the night and was aired live on Youtube, Facebook and Mexican broadcaster Canal Once, offering informative capsules, discussions and a series of art performances. EFE-EPA