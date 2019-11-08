The host of YouTube cooking channel Marisopink poses for a photo during an interview with Efe at her home in Mexico City on Wednesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

YouTuber Marisolpink poses for a photo during an interview with Efe at her home in Mexico City on Wednesday, Nov.6. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

The woman behind the "Marisolpink" cooking channel, a YouTube sensation with nearly 5 million subscribers, told Efe that the venture was born of her need for something beyond the daily routine of taking care of her husband and children.

"To wake up and say that the meaning of my life lay in ironing a shirt for my spouse was horrible for me," Marisol said. "I ended my career in teaching, I had decided to devote myself to raising my children and there came a moment when I thought 'this can't be all there is.'"