Photo provided on Feb. 6, 2018 showing the Director of the House of Culture of Tenejapa, Alfonso Guzman Jimenez, during an interview with EFE in Tenejapa, Chiapas state, Mexico, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mitzi Mayahuel

Among the Sierra Madre mountains in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, the Tenejapa municipality is home to the Maya-Tzeltal Indians who, despite the passing of time hold fast to their identity, culture and customs.

Their world-view is ruled to this day by the Mayan calendar based on periods of the earth's fertility, with rituals performed at the end and beginning of the annual growing cycle.