Mexican singer Paulina Rubio is returning to concert venues in the United States with a series of shows that will feature new arrangements of her signature hits, telling EFE in an interview in Miami that recording artists must reinvent themselves to survive in the music industry.

The 48-year-old "golden girl" will kick off the North American stretch of her fourth world tour with a concert on Sept. 12 at the San Jose Civic Auditorium in San Jose, California, the first of 10 performances in the US in which she will draw from a repertoire of 30 songs reworked with a "new multicolor prism."