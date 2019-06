President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday celebrated topping 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which streams his daily press conferences and other official acts.

"I really want to thank those on YouTube, on Twitter, on Face (Facebook), communications is really advancing," Lopez Obrador, the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.