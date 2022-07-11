View of the interior of the Santo Domingo Church, a former Dominican convent, on July 9, 2022, in San Cristobal de Las Cases, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Lopez

The Santo Domingo convent, a jewel of southeastern Mexico built in the 16th century, has been reborn from the ruins after its restoration following the powerful earthquake that hit the southeastern part of the country five years ago.

"The church is a work by the original peoples, by contractors, friars and with the support of the (Spanish) crown," Friar Pablo Iribarren Pascal, who is the director of the Santo Domingo Church in San Cristobal de Las Casas, told EFE while discussing the restoration work just completed by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).