An undated photograph of Mexican singer-songwriter Sofia Reyes that was provided on April 25, 2019, by the Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema. Reyes will perform at this year's Platino Awards gala, a ceremony that will take place on May 12, 2019, and be held for the second straight year at Gran Tlachco Theater in Xcaret Park, a theme park near the southeastern Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen. EPA-EFE/Platino Awards

Mexican singer-songwriter Sofia Reyes will be among the performers at next month's Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema ceremony, organizers said Thursday.

"At the Platino Awards, the Ibero-American public once again will enjoy the talent and strength of this great artist," they said in a statement.