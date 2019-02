A seamstresses shapes up plush during the highest demand of stuffed animals of the year: Vealentin's day. On Feb. 12, 2019, in the town of Xonacatlan, EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

A seamstresses shapes up plush during the highest demand of stuffed animals of the year: Vealentin's day. On Feb. 12, 2019, in the town of Xonacatlan, EPA-EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

Graciela Juarez, owner of El Universo de Peluche, speaks in an interview with EFE on February 12, 2019, in the town of Xonacatlan, Mexico). EFE / Sashenka Gutierrez

This small city in central Mexico is a hive of activity ahead of Valentine's Day, the time of the year when dozens of local companies manufacture stuffed animals at an accelerating rate and get their largest sales numbers for the year.

Most of the 46,400 inhabitants of Xonacatlan, located about 65 km (40 mi.) from Mexico City, have some sort of job related to creating the cuddly dolls for which their town is known throughout the Aztec nation.